Statement on the passing of Privy Council President General Prem Tinsulanonda

On behalf of the United States Embassy in Thailand, I offer heartfelt condolences at the news of the passing of General Prem Tinsulanonda, statesman and President of the Privy Council.

We recall his years of distinguished service to the people of Thailand in many capacities, including as former Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand. Personally, I have warm memories of our conversations together with my ambassador in recent years. General Prem will always be remembered for his deep commitment to the long-standing partnership between our two nations.

We share in mourning his passing with his family and the Thai people, and will remember his lasting contributions to the Kingdom and beyond.

Peter Haymond

Charge d’affaires

U.S. Embassy Bangkok