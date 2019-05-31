State of emergency extension mulled for three southern border provinces

Bangkok – The government has proposed that the state of emergency in three southern border provinces be extended for three more months.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Gen. Prawit Wongsuwan, presided over a meeting of the government’s committee in charge of emergency situations on Wednesday to consider ways to address the unrest in the southern region. The committee agreed to propose that the cabinet extend the emergency decree in Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat for three more months, from June 20 to September 19 to ensure the safety of lives and property. However, the decree will not be enforced in Mae Lan district in Pattani, Betong district in Yala, and Sungai Kolok and Sukhirin districts in Narathiwat.

In addition, the committee agreed in principle to amend the National Security Act and assign the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) to propose the amendments, which will enable law enforcers in the southern border provinces to work more efficiently. The amendments will also help reduce the number of areas where the state of emergency is enforced, support economic development in the region, and improve the country’s image.