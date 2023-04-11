Srettha, PM candidate for Pheu Thai Party undeterred by criticism over 10,000-baht digital money giveaway

Srettha Thavisin, a prime ministerial candidate for Pheu Thai Party has responded to negative comments on the party’s policy of giving away 10,000-baht digital money, saying criticism helps promote the party’s policy.

Srettha on Monday joined campaigning to woo voters for the Pheu Thai constituency candidates in Bangkok’s Bangna district.







He explained about the party’s policy on 10,000-baht giveaway via digital wallets to everyone aged over 16 years that the one-time handouts must be spent within six months within a four kilometers radius to spur local economic activity.

He hoped it would impress voters. Other political parties made negative comments on the 10,000-baht handout policy because the unexpected scheme impressed people. Widespread criticism over the party’s policy would help promote its MP candidates, he said.







After the Pheu Thai Party unveiled the 10,000-baht policy ahead of the May 14 general election, it has drawn criticism from many parties, questioning the source of funding for the handouts and possible effects on the country’s debt level. (TNA)















