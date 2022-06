You are invited to join the Spotlight Koh Tao @World Ocean Day 2022 on the occasion of World Ocean Day.

Between 7-8 June 2022 at Sairee Beach, Koh Tao Subdistrict, Koh Phangan District, SuratThani Province







For more information, please contact Facebook Fanpage: Koh Tao Tourism Association or Facebook Fanpage: TAT Koh Samui x Koh Phangan x Koh Tao or Line OA : @tatkohsamui. (TAT)