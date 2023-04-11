‘Spotlight Ko Tao 2023’ fam trip in Surat Thani promotes responsible tourism

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) in cooperation with the Ko Tao Tourism Association organised the ‘Spotlight Ko Tao 2023’ fam trip to Ko Tao in Surat Thani province from 7-9 April 2023, in line with its ‘Reborn the Nature’ project and to drive forward its promotion of responsible tourism and meaningful travel experiences.







Mr. Tanes Petsuwan, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Asia and the South Pacific, said “With the Visit Thailand Year 2023: Amazing New Chapters campaign, TAT aims to offer visitors from around the world experience-based tourism that will make Thailand stand apart as a sustainable tourism destination, including in the Asian and South Pacific markets. The ‘Reborn the Nature’ project promotes responsible tourism trends under the concept of the Bio-Circular-Green or BCG Economic Model.”







The Spotlight Ko Tao 2023 fam trip aimed to raise awareness among the targeted Millennials sector, Voluntourism sector, divers, and groups of tourists who value environmental responsibility, and lead to travel package sales that will generate local income and help revitalise the Thai economy.

Participating in the trip were 68 KOLs, media and entrepreneurs, and representatives of Asia and South Pacific travel businesses with a focus on creating responsible tourism trends.

The fam trip programme included various conservation activities for the participants to try. This included coral restoration, mooring buoy repairs, marine debris collection, coral surveying, building fish homes, and tree planting. Participants also had the opportunity to make ‘Sea Glass’ jewellery from bottle waste and broken glass, ‘CoCo Tie Dye Ko Tao’ fabric from coconut husks, ‘ECO PRINT’ fabric with leaves, and ‘Plas-Tao’ by turning plastic waste into new products.

Other highlights of the trip included the Ko Tao Green market, Mini Dive & Adventure Expo, island-style sports, and trying the delicious local food.



TAT also organised a networking lunch on 7 April, for the fam trip participants to update themselves on tourism products and services in Ko Tao, Ko Samui and Ko Pha-ngan.

Surat Thani province including Ko Tao is a world-renowned destination for those wanting to learn to dive, and it is aiming to become a socially and environmentally responsible tourist destination through its tourism management and conservation and nature restoration activities.

In the first three months of 2023, Ko Tao received over 129,000 tourists. (TAT)





















