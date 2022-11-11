Sports Authority of Thailand waits for FIFA’s response to its 600 million baht budget for World Cup broadcasts

The Sports Authority of Thailand was waiting for FIFA to respond to its proposal for Thailand to buy rights to live broadcasts of FIFA World Cup 2022 at 600 million baht.

On Nov 9, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission allocated 600 million baht from the Broadcasting and Telecommunications Research and Development Fund for Public Interest for the SAT to buy the live broadcast right. The SAT earlier sought 1.6 billion baht to match FIFA’s quotation.







SAT governor Kongsak Yodmanee wrote to an agent of FIFA to discuss the possibility of buying the broadcast right with the 600-million-baht budget. He was waiting for a response from FIFA.

On the report that FIFA’s price for Thailand was higher than those for other Southeast Asian nations, the SAT governor said concerned parties should look into the contexts of different nations. (TNA)

































