Speedboat catches fire near Koh Maiton, Phuket; all passengers, mainly Russian tourists, survive

PHUKET, Thailand – A speedboat caught fire near Koh Maiton, Phuket, after experiencing an engine malfunction, leaving it completely burned down. The incident occurred while the boat was parked and allowing tourists to disembark and enjoy the water.

All passengers, mainly Russian tourists, were safely in the water at the time, but the boat’s crew members were injured in the blaze. The fire reportedly started when sparks from a malfunctioning engine ignited flammable materials on the boat. The Phuket Marine Office and Navy forces were dispatched to assist in the aftermath.







According to Phukets’ Regional Harbor Master, the boat, named “Thanamarine 555,” departed from Chalong Pier, headed for Phi Phi Island, Krabi. En route, the boat stopped at Koh Maiton to allow tourists to swim. While the boat was stationary, the captain encountered engine trouble and informed the boat owner. As the crew awaited a replacement boat, the engine malfunction caused an explosion and fire. The three crew members aboard, including the captain and an engine technician, suffered burns from the fire and debris. Four tourists, including a guide, sustained minor injuries from flying shrapnel.

The fire rapidly consumed the vessel, as gasoline was present near the engine. Strong winds pushed the charred wreckage to the rocky shores of the island. The Phuket Marine Office immediately dispatched patrol boats to the scene to assist with the situation and provide help to the injured.



























