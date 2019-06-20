Special seminar discusses state welfare projects after election

Bangkok – State welfare projects, designed to upgrade people’s quality of life and strengthen economic foundations, are continuing even though a new government has not taken office as yet.

In a special seminar, entitled “Take the pulse of Thailand after the election’’, the Office of Insurance Commission’s Deputy Secretary General Chuchat Pramulphol said the agency continues to encourage people to have anti-risk packages such as rice, maize, livestock and accident insurance. In addition, micro-insurance coverage is available at low premiums. Insurance packages will also be provided for elderly persons.

Meanwhile, the Government Housing Bank’s acting assistant managing director Chatravi Chirakulmethaphat said members of the public can have a house of their own under the One Million Houses project, which has drawn the attention of up to 127,000 people. Loan requests from over 7,730 people, worth over eight billion baht, have been approved. A second round of bookings for houses under the project is scheduled to open in September. No less than 20,000 units will be available for sale to the public with a maximum of 50 years of repayment.