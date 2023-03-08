Speaker Chuan satisfied with House performance

The House Speaker expressed his satisfaction with the work that the House of Representatives has achieved over the past four years, as it successfully passed almost all bills proposed to support the government’s initiatives.

House Speaker Chuan Leekpai stated that despite a hiccup in its final session due to a lack of quorum, the House has completed its legislative duty and passed most of the bills proposed by the government to support its initiatives. He noted that due to the repeated collapse of the final session, many beneficial laws, such as a bill on rail transportation and a bill on cheques, were not passed.







Overall, the House speaker assessed the performance of this House of Representatives as “satisfactory,” as it managed to function efficiently until the end of its final session.

The 25th House of Representatives concluded its final session on February 28, unofficially marking the completion of its legislative duty. The House’s four-year term is set to end on March 23 unless there is dissolution before that date. (NNT)



























