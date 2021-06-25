Southern Land Bridge – The shipping route from Indian Ocean to Gulf of Thailand and Pacific Ocean

The southern land bridge megaproject will help drive the Thai economy and support the government’s plan to make Thailand a logistics hub in ASEAN.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said the government wants to invest in infrastructure projects, covering sea, air and land, to support growth.







He told key business people and state authorities, during a seminar called “Empowering Thailand”, that the southern land bridge will be a new route for logistics and trade in the region, replacing the Strait of Malacca, as it will become the shortest shipping route from the Indian Ocean to the Gulf of Thailand and the Pacific Ocean.



According to Mr Saksayam, the Transport Ministry expects to develop a full picture of the project next year, after the cabinet approves its initial feasibility study, while many foreign investors have shown interest in investing in the land bridge. (NNT)



















