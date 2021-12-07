South Thailand industrial estate protesters moved from Government House in Bangkok

Crowd control police arrested the demonstrators who protested against a project to build an industrial estate in Chana district of Songkhla province after they refused to move their protest site from the front of the Government House.







Police ended the protest at Government House at 9pm. The demonstrators gathered there in the evening to demand the government conduct a strategic environmental assessment of the project with public participation.



Before the dispersal of the demonstration, police repeatedly asked the demonstrators to move to the adjacent Chamai Maruchet Bridge but to no avail. Protesters told police that they would not move but would not fight against police either if police wanted to force a crackdown on their demonstration.







At 9.22pm crowd control police brought all the 36 demonstrators on police vehicles to the Police Club. They comprised five men and 31 women. Police also removed the protesters’ banners and barricades. (TNA)

































