South Korean travel agents join TAT’s trade meet in Chiang Mai

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has organized the “Amazing Thailand New Chapters Trade Meet 2022: Seoul-Chiang Mai” event in Chiang Mai, during 20-23 October, 2022, to reiterate the popularity of the Northern Thai city as a popular holiday destination for South Korean tourists.

The event brought travel agents from 12 of South Korea's top tour companies, including Hana Tour, Mode Tour, Interpark, and Yellow Balloon to meet with 24 Thai travel operators and hotels to discuss business opportunities.







The South Korean travel agents also had the chance to learn of Chiang Mai’s new and updated tourism products and services during the event’s product update session, as well as have in-person experiences.

From 1 October, 2022, Korean Air has resumed its Seoul-Chiang Mai service with four flights per week, and will increase to seven flights per week from December 2022.







South Korea is one of Thailand’s major sources of tourist markets with 1.88 million South Korean travellers having visited the kingdom in 2019, generating 75 billion Baht in revenue.

In 2022, from January to September, Thailand recorded 241,555 South Korean tourists. (TAT)








































