Some 5,000 people registered for medical marijuana possession in Buriram

Bangkok – The 90-day registration period for persons in possession of marijuana without facing prosecution will end on 21 May.

Some 5,000 people in Buriram have already registered during this period and a community enterprise seminar on marijuana planting and management took place Friday to prepare the province as a key manufacturer of medical marijuana.

About 250 people comprising of public health and agricultural officials plus community enterprises joined the seminar which aimed to further distribute knowledge on systematic medical marijuana planting and manufacturing to help promote income distribution in local communities, specifically some 3,000 community enterprises in 23 districts in Buriram.

The Food and Drugs Administration will ultimately decide whether Buriram province is ready to become a key medical marijuana manufacturer of the country.