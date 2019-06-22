Smoking at home may be against new law

Bangkok – Those who smoke at home and affect the health of others may be considered to have broken the law and face charges as perpetrators of domestic abuse.

In the 18th Tobacco and Lung Health academic conference, Lertpanya Buranabandit, director general of the Department of Women’s Affairs and Family Development, confirmed that the Family Development and Protection Act B.E. 2562, which will become effective on August 20, 2019, aims to prevent severe hazards to family members. Any person considered to have caused a severe hazard to the physical and mental health of a member of the family can be subject to legal penalties.

That may result in criminal lawsuits against smokers at home, who could be forced to undergo rehabilitation courses and to quit smoking for the sake of other family members.