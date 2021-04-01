Smog crisis in Chiang Mai continues

Smoke haze was critically thick in the Northern Province as PM2.5 measured as the downtown area of Chiang Mai was covered with wildfire smoke which limited vision and blocked the view of Doi Suthep Mountain.







The 24-hour average of PM 2.5 was measured 83-92μg/m³ in Suthep, Chang Phueak and Sri Phum sub-districts in Muang Chiang Mai district.



At 8.47am PM2.5 soared to 661μg/m³ in Ban Chan sub-district of Galyani Vadhana district. The safe threshold is at 50 μg/m³.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) of the United States through its satellite image found 264 hotspots in Chiang Mai and the highest number of 85 hotspots were in Chiang Dao district. Officials were trying to put out fire there.







In Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai, PM2.5 reached 351 μg/m³ in Wiang Phang Kham sub-district as of 8am. The level was lower than yesterday but remained unsafe.

Chiang Rai governor Prachon Pratsakul ordered officials of Mae Sai and other smog-affected districts to open dust-free rooms for local people and distribute 200 air purifiers to the districts. (TNA)













