Six airports in Thailand ready to operate domestic flights on September 1

After the CCSA announced the easing of lockdown measures allowing travel between provinces, six airlines comprising ThaiSmile, NokAir, Air Asia, Thai Lion Air, Thai Viet Jet, and Bangkok Airways, have indicated that they are ready to fly on September 1. Customers can check the airlines’ websites for flight schedules.







Airports of Thailand’s (AOT) President, Nitinai Sirismatthakarn, today remarked that the six airports under the supervision of AOT – Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Hat Yai, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai, and Phuket airports – are always ready to serve.



However, there are concerns about airlines that have been severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, especially the resulting financial burden. Nitinai said AOT is ready to support aspects of the service such as ground services which will be managed by AOT subcontractor companies. (NNT)



























