Shorter quarantine in will restore Thailand’s tourism in high season

The Public Health Ministry plans to propose shorter quarantine period for travelers from low-risk countries to the next meeting of the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Permanent secretary for Public Health Kiattiphum Wongrajit said the sub-committee of the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration agreed to cut the mandatory quarantine period from 14 days to 10 days for businesspeople and tourists, holding the Special Tourist Visa from low-risk countries.







Those low-risk countries must record the number of new cases, similar to Thailand and implement strict disease control measures, he said.

However, the 14-day quarantine period will remain in place for those, arriving from the countries with higher risks of Covid-19 transmission than Thailand, he added.









The ministry will propose reduction of quarantine period to the next meeting of the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Thailand on Thursday reported six new coronavirus cases, bringing the total cases to 3,810.

Six new cases are one Thai national and four foreign quarantinees, travelling from France, Germany, the Netherlands and Hungary.

The other is a Myanmar national, who neither entered quarantine nor received treatment in Thailand. He arrived for goods transportation and went back to his country for the treatment.

The death toll in Thailand remained at 59 and 123 coronavirus patients are being treated at hospitals. (TNA)











