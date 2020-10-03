Series of ‘Naga Fireballs’ from Mekong River in Nong Khai and Bung Kan, northeastern Thailand

Tourists were jubilant while witnessing “Naga Fireballs” rising from the Mekong River in the northeastern provinces of Nong Khai and Bung Kan.







In Nong Khai, people waited for the phenomenon along the bank of the river in Phon Phisai and Ratana Wapi districts. The first three fireballs shoot skywards at 6.25pm in Ban Tarn Chum village of Ratana Wapi district.









An unofficial report recorded 575 fireballs in Nong khai’s three districts with at least 300,000 tourists visiting the province.

In Bung Kan, visitors shouted in joy when the first pink-red fireball rose from the middle of the Mekong River at 6.49pm, preceding more fireballs at intervals.

About 12,000 Thai and foreign tourists visited Bung Kan for the phenomenon this year and local officials expected their spending at millions of baht in support of local economy. (TNA)











