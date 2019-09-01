Second group of Thai fishermen return from Somalia

Bangkok – A second batch of 14 Thai fishing crewmembers who had been employed on the Vadani 2 fishing vessel have returned from Somalia to Thailand. They follow the first group of 18 others who had been employed on the Vadani 1 fishing boat and were returned to Thailand earlier. The fishermen, who had been stranded at sea off Somalia, returned home safely. Authorities are taking steps to help them with overdue wages and other benefits.

The group of 14 crewmembers arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport on flight W 5051 from Iran, and were received by officials of the Ministry of Labor and relevant agencies. They were brought to the Department of Employment’s headquarters where petitions will be filed against those who allegedly embezzled their wages. Most are northeastern natives, including five from Buri Ram, two from Surin and one each from Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Ubon Ratchathani each. Two others are natives of Samut Sakhon, one from Uthai Thani and one from Ranong.

The fishermen presented bouquets to thank Labor Minister M.R. Chatumongkol Sonakul after the Ministry of Labor and relevant agencies had helped them and brought them back home safely. A total of 42 Thai workers were lured by a Thai employer into being hired as crewmembers aboard fishing boats off Somalia, but their wages weren’t paid over the last five months. However, the 10 others had intended to work for an Iranian employer in the Middle East country.

The Labor Minister said the unidentified Thai employer who had allegedly victimized the fishermen had run a fishing business in Iran and sold both fishing boats to a Somalian businessman only for the crewmembers to become stranded and be left unemployed. He confirmed authorities were investigating the incident so that all alleged wrongdoers will be brought to justice.

He advised all overseas jobseekers to strictly follow the law so that they could be protected and kept from being taken undue advantage of. They were advised to inform the Department of Employment of their travels for jobs abroad, and register themselves with the department to be entitled to help from an assistance fund if they encountered any trouble working overseas.