Search resumes for Thai actress in speedboat fall-off in Chao Phraya River, Bangkok

Rescuers resumed their search for Nida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong in the Chao Phraya River after a suspension to pave the way for the traffic of passenger and cargo boats in the morning rush hour. The search and rescue mission was launched for Tangmo who fell from a speedboat into the river near the Pibulsongkram pier in Suan Yai sub-district of Muang district in Nonthaburi last night.



Before the incident, the actress was traveling on a speedboat with six friends including three females. Scuba divers needed clues from the people about how the actress fell from the boat to plan their search mission.

Two teams of divers were deployed for the search. They would reach the riverbed as the river was flowing slowly. The search mission would cover a radius of 10 kilometers from the Pibulsongkram pier. (TNA)









































