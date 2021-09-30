Search continues for people missing after boat tragedy in Chao Phraya River, Ayutthaya

Rescue workers seriously searched for a couple who went missing after their tugboat capsized. They planned to use side scan sonar for the search.

The mission followed the tragedy of the tugboat which capsized in the middle of the Chao Phraya River where the Pa Sak River adjoins it in Ayutthaya.







Officials from the navy and the Marine Department planned to use side scan sonar on a boat to search for the sunken tugboat. Side scan sonar will produce three-dimensional images of underwater objects and also report their depths. Officials believed the boat sank at least 20 meters in a whirlpool section of the river which would obstruct divers.

Even if the boat is located, officials must wait for weaker currents before retrieving it. (TNA)











































