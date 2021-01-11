Sea turtles lay eggs on Libong Island, Trang in southern Thailand, for first time in 10 years

On Libong Island, Trang province, villagers and officials are delighted by discovery of sea turtle eggs on the island’s beach for the first time in 10 years.

Here are 80 sea turtle eggs, which were carefully moved from the nests on Ao Ma Dam beach, Pak Khlong Chak, Moo 5, Koh Libong sub-district, Kantang district, Trang province, to a safe place, as the authorities are concerned that the eggs will be damaged by a high tide. The eggs take about 50 days to hatch.





The Libong Islands Non-Hunting Area officers were informed of discovery of traces of sea turtles which were likely to lay eggs. They inspected the traces and dug into the ground until the sea turtle eggs were found. Villagers and officials are delighted by the discovery of the eggs. The inspection found that they are green turtle eggs.

Mr. Chaiyaphruek Weerawong, Head of Libong Islands Non-Hunting Area, said this was the first time in 10 years that sea turtle eggs have been discovered on Libong Island. There were previously three sea turtle nests found on Libong Island, but all the eggs were eaten by reptiles.









The third nest is intact. The authorities will set up a fence around the site, which will be monitored around the clock to during the incubation period. This reflects the increased success of Trang’s sea and nature restoration. (NNT)













