Schools across Thailand in preparations for safe reopening

With the new term pushed back to a June 14 start, schools across the country are now making preparations for a safe reopening for their students and staff, from providing COVID-19 tests to implementing more stringent prevention measures at campuses.

In Yala province, 135 teachers, school personnel, and interns at Thetsaban 1 and Thetsaban 4 schools in Yala City Municipality, have received COVID-19 tests provided by the municipality ahead of the schools reopening on 14th June.







Yala City Municipality Deputy Municipal Clerk, Sommai Look-in said today that the municipality has invited educational personnel under its authoritative supervision to receive COVID-19 screenings and tests to build confidence working among villagers. The municipality aims to test 1,500 more educational personnel in the area before the new term begins.

Beside the tests, educational personnel are also interviewed to assess their exposure risks in their travel history.







In Chiang Mai, Maejo University has held a green university campaign promoting safety ahead of the new school year.

The university has sprayed silver nanoparticles, using handheld sprayers and drones on surfaces at its campus field hospital and sports center, along with surrounding areas, to ensure the cleanliness and safety of the campus and surrounding communities.

In Phitsanulok, Chalermkwansatree School is now preparing its facilities for the upcoming admission exams on 22-23 May, when 665 students will be taking admission tests for Secondary 1 level, as well as 350 students for Secondary 4 level.









The exams will be taking place in 52 classrooms with 20 students in each. Desks will be placed at least 1.5 meters apart from one another to maintain a safe distance.

Stringent screening will be taking place at the entrance with temperature checks. Students whose body temperature exceeds 37.5C will be required to take their test in a separate room for safety.







All tests will be taking place between 9 a.m. and 12 midday, to minimize students’ time in the campus. Students will be allowed to leave according to a staggered schedule to prevent crowding.

Limited tests for special skills in music and physical education took place today at the school, with just the 15 students who applied. (NNT)























