SCB introduces prepaid card for tourists

Bangkok – Siam Commercial Bank has joined hands with The Mall Group and VISA to introduce the SCB M VISA PREPAID TOURIST card, a reloadable debit card product offering greater convenience to foreign visitors to Thailand.

The card can be issued after an easy application process which only requires the applicant’s passport at the Emporium, the EmQuartier shopping malls, Paragon Department Store, or at SCB’s currency exchange kiosks at Don Muang Airport.

The debit card will be valid for five years after issuance, allowing cardholders to use the card every time they return to Thailand. The card has no fees, and can be topped up at any service center inside any of the Mall Group’s shopping malls, with the minimum top up amount being 100 baht. Cardholders won’t have to worry about currency exchange rates as the top up and all spending will be done in the Thai baht, and will receive points and discounts provided by the Mall Group and other privileges from VISA in 200 countries worldwide.

The SCB aims to issue 50,000 cards and have 600 million baht in total spending by visitors using this card in one year.