Saudi Arabian Airlines to operate direct flights to Thailand on Feb 28

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is happy with Saudi Arabian Airlines’ plan to operate direct flights to Thailand on Feb 28 and considers it as an achievement following his recent official visit to Saudi Arabia, said the government spokesman.

Spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the prime minister was pleased with the concrete progress of bilateral tourism with Saudi Arabia.



Late next month the Tourism and Sports Ministry would lead a delegation of Thai tourism-related operators to Saudi Arabia to introduce their products and services and the movement should attract 200,000 Saudi Arabian visitors to Thailand and their visits should bring about 20 billion baht of the national revenue this year, he said.







The Tourism and Sports Ministry planned a memorandum of understanding on two-way tourism promotion with the Ministry of Tourism of Saudi Arabia and the cooperation would include longer stays for Thai pilgrims who would visit Saudi Arabia for haj and Umrah, the spokesman said.



Mr Thanakorn also said that the Foreign Ministry would organize a trip for representatives of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, the Federation of Thai Industries and the Thai private sector to visit Saudi Arabia on Feb 26-27. (TNA)































