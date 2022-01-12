Saen Saep boat services in Bangkok raise fares to relieve heavy losses

The Energy Policy Administration Committee said the LPG price would be raised 3 times in 2022. A 15-kilogram tank of LPG will be raised from 318 baht to 333 baht, then 348 baht, and eventually 363 baht.

Since January 31, 2021, the Energy Policy Administration Committee has been maintaining the LPG price at 318 baht per 15-kilogram tank. The fixed price will last until March 31.







Meanwhile, Deputy Transport Minister Atirat Ratanasate said Krobkrua Khonsong Company Limited, the company that solely runs Saen Saep boat services, decided to raise the fares from 8 baht to 9 baht as the company had been shouldering heavy losses during the Covid-19 crisis. The fares will be raised on January 14. (NNT)



























