Sadao checkpoint in Songkhla funded to connect with Malaysia

The Southern Border Provinces Development Strategy Committee has approved nearly 252 million baht to connect the Sadao checkpoint in Songkhla province with Malaysia.

Deputy Minister of Interior Niphon Bunyamanee announced the approval following a recent meeting of the southern committee, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan.



According to Niphon, the committee approved a budget of 251.96 million baht for the construction of a highway connecting the new Sadao Customs House and the Malaysian border checkpoint at Bukit Kayu Hitam.

The approval came as a result of a follow-up meeting on October 28, 2021, as the new checkpoint, which had been under construction for two years, had been unable to operate due to a technical issue between Thailand and Malaysia.







The minister stated that all parties involved are doing everything possible to open the checkpoint so that trade and tourism between the two countries can resume as soon as possible.

According to the deputy minister, the meeting also discussed the increase in maintenance costs for the specific checkpoint, as well as future personnel and equipment expenses. (NNT)

































