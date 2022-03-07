Russia-Ukraine crisis: Thailand looks to other markets to achieve rice export goal this year

According to the Thai Rice Exporters Association, the Russia and Ukraine conflict has yet to impact rice exports to the two nations. Exports to Russia and Ukraine last year were recorded at 6,000 metric tons and 2,000 tons, respectively.

The association nevertheless acknowledged that the dispute may indirectly affect the sector, as Russia is the world’s No. 1 exporter of wheat. If Russia is banned from exporting wheat, the price of wheat and other related products will likely surge.



According to the association, shipping to European and African nations will not be affected by the Black Sea conflict.

Thailand aims to export 7 million tons of rice this year. The agency said it is optimistic about the goal, citing markets in the Middle East as among the Kingdom’s major trading partners.







The Department of Foreign Trade said the Thai government is also working to increase the distribution channels, despite the ongoing COVID-19 situation. Officials have been in touch with key importers from China, Hong Kong, Japan, the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore to survey market demand in these countries.



Additionally, the administration has been working with other top world’s rice exporters, such as Vietnam, to exchange information and help tackle issues in the sector together. (NNT)































