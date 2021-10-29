Russell Crowe tweets ‘Travel in Thailand is back’ before leaving after his filming trip

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana expressed gratitude towards Academy Award winner Russell Crowe for helping promote Thailand’s safe reopening on November 1.

The spokesman said although Mr. Crowe finished film shooting and left the country, he posted a message via his personal Twitter account about the reopening of Thailand.







The message read “November 1st travel to Thailand opens up for double vaccinated travelers from 46 countries with a minimal quarantine process. It’s a beautiful, interesting, exciting place. The people are warm and welcoming. If you have been locked down, isolated, quarantined etc, TRAVEL IS BACK.”



On the rejected invitation from the Thai government for Thai-born K-pop star Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban to join a New Year countdown event in Thailand, Mr. Thanakorn said that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha missed the opportunity but understood the matter.

He assigned the minister of tourism and sports and the Tourism Authority of Thailand to invite other world-renowned artists to New Year countdown events instead to attract tourists.

The prime minister also recommended such events include traditional performances of all Thai regions to present Thai cultures, the government spokesman said. (TNA)





































