Rumors of premier’s plan to dissolve parties dismissed

Bangkok – Deputy government spokesman Lt. Gen. Veerachon Sukhonthapatiphak on Friday dismissed as groundless rumors shared online that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha planned to use his absolute power to declare a state of emergency and dissolve political parties, rendering the loss of status for all 500 elected MPs.

The deputy spokesman said somebody intended to spread the rumors only to confuse the public in the wake of movements for the setting up of a new government and to reduce the credibility of the current leadership. He quoted the premier as calling on the people to not believe such unaccountable hearsay and said that authorities are locating the rumormongers and taking legal action against them.

Meanwhile, the Palang Pracharath Party has invited the Chart Thai Pattana Party to join in its coalition. The Pheu Thai Party earlier in the week postponed a meeting of its MPs to adopt a resolution on the voting for a prime minister due to lack of coordination with the House of Representatives for the date on which the premier may be voted. The leading members of Pheu Thai declined to comment on earlier laid plans to name Chatchart Sittipunt or Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan as candidate for prime minister. They said the matter has not been as yet finalized, pending a joint resolution to be adopted by a seven-party alliance.

Future Forward Party spokesperson Phannikar Wanich declined to comment on decisions made by the Pheu Thai Party but said that her party will leave it to the seven-party alliance to make a joint decision on the prime-ministerial candidate issue. However, the Future Forward Party only has its leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit as candidate for premier though his MP status is being suspended by the Constitutional Court.

The Election Commission has now received a further petition for the EC to investigate 10 Democrat Party MPs for allegedly holding shares or having business interests in media firms at the time of election. If found guilty, the accused could be disqualified as MPs.