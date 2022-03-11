Royally-bestowed bathing rite held for late Thai actor ‘SorapongChatree’ in Bangkok

A royally-sponsored bathing rite was organized for late actor SorapongChatree at WatDebsirindrawas this evening. He died of lung cancer yesterday (Mar 10) afternoon at the age of 73.

The rite was set at the island pavilion of the Buddhist temple. The pavilion can receive 300-400 people and nearby pavilions can be opened to welcome more participants.



The bathing rite was set at 3.30pm and the royally sponsored bathing rite was at 5pm. Daily chanting by Buddhist monks was scheduled at 7pm from Friday until March 17. Afterwards family members will keep the actor’s body for 100 days before a royally sponsored cremation.

Participants were required to pass antigen tests before entering the pavilions. Those who stay outdoors do not have to undergo antigen tests but will be seated in a social distancing manner. All attendees were required to wear masks.







SorapongChatree was at the height of his fame from late 1970’s to mid-1980’s and his reputation was timeless. He was named a national artist in performing arts in 2008. (TNA)































