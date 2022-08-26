Royal Thai Police launch Meta’s ‘AMBER Alerts’ anti-child abduction feature

The Royal Thai Police and tech giant Meta have launched an anti-child abduction feature called AMBER Alerts, enabling notifications and information exchange that could help find missing children in time.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) has announced the introduction of a child abduction emergency notification system in Thailand using Meta’s AMBER Alerts feature. After receiving a report from a parent, an alert regarding the missing child will appear on Facebook and Instagram feeds of users within a 60-kilometer radius. The system will help gather important information about the missing child, from photos, descriptions, and incident locations.







The CIB Commissioner Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej said the implementation of this feature will help with the operations of police officers, while increasing the chance for the missing child to be found through community involvement.

This technology provided by Meta, owner of popular social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, has already been implemented by 27 countries across the globe including Thailand. (NNT)

































