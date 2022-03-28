Royal Thai Navy says cause of explosion on oil tanker in Chao Phraya River still unknown

The spokesman of the Royal Thai Navy said the cause of the fire on an oil tanker in the Chao Phraya River in Samut Prakan province on Sunday remained unknown.

VAdm Pokkrong Monthatphalin said staff from the Disaster Relief Center of the navy inspected the vessel that was anchored in the middle of the river and were still unable to find a clue to the blaze.



The Samut Prakan office of the Marine Department was informed of the incident at the estuary of the Chao Phraya River at 1.30pm yesterday (March 27). It happened near the Mine Squadron of the navy.

The tanker named Ampar 8 carried 14 crewmembers and about 3.2 million liters of crude oil from Ko Sichang of Chon Buri province toward the Bangkok Port. There was an explosion and the fire on the vessel with 2,118 gross tonnage when it was at the mouth of the Sanphasamit Canal in Phra Samut Chedi sub-district.

A crewmember was killed, four colleagues were injured and the rest was rescued. (TNA)

















































