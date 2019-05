Bangkok – Naval officers on HTMS Chakri Naruebet offered blessings to His Majesty the King over the weekend.

The Royal Thai Navy organized activities in honor of His Majesty the King on HTMS Chakri Naruebet in Sattahip Bay. Three thousand naval officers sang Sadudee Maharacha on the auspicious occasion of His Majesty the King’s coronation.

HTMS Bhumibol Adulyadej and navy aircraft also participated in the naval salute to His Majesty.