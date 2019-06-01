Rocker Toon Bodyslam to run again to raise funds for northern hospitals

Bangkok – Nong Khai province is preparing for the Kao Kon La Kao charity event in the northeastern region led by famous singer Athiwara Khongmalai or Toon Bodyslam on 15-16 June 2019, with a relay race event starting from Nong Khai and finishing in Khon Kaen on a 175-kilometer route. The event will be held to raise funds from donations for the purchases of medical equipment at hospitals in need, improving the capabilities of community and provincial hospitals, and encourage Thai people to exercise more.

Rocker Toon Bodyslam will start the relay race on 15 June at the Thailand-Laos Friendship Bridge in Nong Khai.

Funds raised from this event will be donated to 8 hospitals, namely Khon Kaen 2 Hospital in Khon Kaen, Phon Hospital in Khon Kaen, Kumphawapi Hospital in Udon Thani, Nong Han Hospital in Udon Thani, Sa Khrai Hospital in Nong Khai, Sangkhom Hospital in Nong Khai, Na Wang Hospital in Nong Bua Lamphu, and Bueng Kan Hospital in Bueng Kan.