Restaurants in Thailand stand up against ban on dining-in on social media

Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) is calling on eateries and restaurants to adhere to restrictions on dining-in, which were put in place to curb the spread of the virus, as it could hasten virus transmission and endanger the lives of both the staff and customers.







CCSA operations center chief Gen Natthapol Nakpanich said on Wednesday that a fourth wave is imminent, because the Delta variant, which was first detected in India, is spreading rapidly domestically.

Health authorities have found the Delta variant is catching up with the Alpha strain, the first detected in the United Kingdom and which was once the most commonly detected COVID-19 variant in Thailand.







Gen Natthapol urged restaurant owners and operators not to join a campaign of civil disobedience on social media, which calls on restaurants and eateries to defy the dine-in ban, adding that the operators and staff at restaurants and eateries will be compensated for the disruption to their businesses. (NNT)



















