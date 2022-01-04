Restaurants in Thailand report 100% earnings increase from last year

The Thai Restaurant Association has reported a 100 percent increase in restaurant revenue over the New Year holiday period compared to the same period last year.

Thaniwan Kulamongkhol, president of the Thai Restaurant Association, said the government’s decision to allow restaurants to remain open during the New Year break was a significant factor in revitalizing the restaurant industry. Another was street vendors and hawkers who closed their shops, which made restaurants more attractive for diners during the holidays.







Thaniwan said the data also indicated that Thais were not overly concerned about the Omicron coronavirus variant, believing dining out at restaurants to still be safe if precautions are taken. These include wearing face masks and practicing social distancing. The New Year is a time for people to let off some steam after working hard all year, especially under stringent COVID-19 restrictions.



The Thai Restaurant Association president acknowledged that while the higher numbers are good for the industry, public safety could be jeopardized if restaurant owners do not strictly follow disease control measures. She also expressed concern over whether sales would see a drop off if the COVID situation becomes more serious. (NNT)



























