Relaxed measures at restaurants observed in Thailand

BANGKOK – Before beginning the second phase relaxation of COVID-19 measures, provincial authorities have sent officials to survey activities permitted in the first phase. For example, in Sisaket, officials visited floating restaurants on the Mun river to see if the owners and customers were observing the regulations.







The survey also includes convenience stores, construction accessories stores, sports’ stadiums, and barber shops. The authorities in Samut Sakhon visited such locations in Mueng and Kratumban districts and suggested the owners need to improve some weak points in disease prevention procedures. The provincial administration also urged the public to follow the measures closely, especially food vendors who have a very high chance of spreading the virus and must therefore wear gloves and change them regularly as well as maintain the required space between customers.





The authorities will visit the district of Bangphaeo and send the survey results to the government for inclusion in the consideration of the second phase relaxation of regulations.

Meanwhile at Kusod subdistrict in Sisaket Province, units from several authorities inspected floating restaurants on the Mun river. The units found that both restaurants and customers were following the regulations well and understood the necessity to retain some measures such as the ban on alcoholic drinks in restaurants. (NNT)











