QSNCC in Bangkok reopening next month will host APEC summitin November

After a 3-year renovation closure, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) in Bangkok will reopen in September. The convention center will also host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in November this year.

According to N.C.C. Management & Development Co.,Ltd., the management company for QSNCC, the renovated convention center is expected to accommodate 13 million visitors per year. This would be more than twice the annual amount of visitors before the renovation.

NCC managing director Sakchai Pattarapreechakul said the improved center has the capacity to handle all types of events and can cater to all user lifestyles.







Mr. Sakchai said 160 events have already been scheduled. About 50 of these events will transpire this year. The first two of said events will be held from September 14 to 16. The largest event for this year and one that NCC takes pride in will be the APEC Summit and related meetings between November 13 and 18. The convention center will welcome leaders, ministers, and representatives from 21 APEC economies as well as members of the media. Some 30,000 people are expected to attend this event. Mr. Sakchai indicated preparations are being made for this event in all aspects, including for security and amenities. He added the APEC event at the convention center is expected to make money circulate in the economy due to a large number of participants.







The improved QSNCC was renovated under a budget of 15 billion baht. Total space has been expanded to 300,000 square meters or almost 5 times the previous total space of 65,000 square meters. Event space has been increased to 78,500 square meters and retail space now amounts to 11,000 square meters. With the addition of an underground parking area, the total parking space is now enough to accommodate 3,000 cars.(NNT)



















































