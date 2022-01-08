Pubs, bars and karaoke shouldbe turned into eateries to reopen – Thailand’s CCSA

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration continued suspending the Test & Go entry scheme, lifted its ban on arrivals from eight African countries and expanded the Sandbox entry scheme to three provinces.







CCSA spokesman TaweesilpVisanuyothin said CCSA resolved to postpone the resumption of the Test & Go entry scheme and lift its entry ban on arrivals from eight at-risk African countries because COVID-19 outbreaks were happening worldwide.



Besides, CCSA decided to additionally implement the Sandbox entry scheme in SuratThani (only on Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao islands), Krabi (whole province) and Phangnga (whole province) because they had effective and comprehensive disease control measures, he said.







The center postponed the reopening of entertainment places including pubs, bars and karaoke shops from Jan 16. However, their operators can turn the premises into eateries and reopen them but must seek approval from their provincial communicable disease committees before Jan 15.







DrTaweesilp also said that there was not a curfew in control (orange) zones. People can eat at local eateries and businesses and activities are allowed as usual. However, alcohol consumption was banned at eateries, he said. (TNA)



























