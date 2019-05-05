Public invited to offer congratulations to HM the King

Bangkok – The Ministry of the Interior is inviting the general public to convey their best wishes to His Majesty the King.

The Ministry of the Interior’s Permanent Secretary Chatchai Promlert has informed the provinces, government offices, state enterprises, district offices, and local administrative organizations to arrange well-wishing message signing activities for His Majesty the King, at provincial halls and suitable venues, allowing the general public to sign their messages to His Majesty.

The Ministry of the Interior has also informed district offices via provincial halls to arrange the flower cone opening ceremony celebrating the auspicious occasion of the Coronation of King Rama X, with district chiefs presiding over the ceremony on 6th May 2019 at 4:10 p.m. at district offices or other suitable venues, where the broadcast of the coronation ceremonies will be aired, allowing the general public to watch and express their loyalty and appreciation to the monarchy.