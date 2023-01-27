Probe conducted over alleged police extortion, claimed by Taiwanese actress during Bangkok New Year visit

The police are investigating a claim by a Taiwanese actress that she was extorted by Thai police during her visit to Bangkok for the New Year celebration.

Taiwanese actress Charlene An posted on her Instagram account that her taxi was stopped at police checkpoint and she was forced to pay 27,000 baht to be freed by the police related to a visa problem.







Pol Maj Gen Archayon Kraithong, the Royal Thai Police spokesman said according to the initial investigation, the checkpoint was manned by police officers of the Huay Kwang station.

The incident happened on Jan 4 around 1 a.m. The checkpoint was located on Ratchadapisek Road near the Chinese Embassy.

According to the initial examination of three CCTV surveillance cameras on the location, the police found no footage, showing the money was handed over to the police.







The police contacted the actress through her Instagram account for additional information. She sent the location where the incident had taken place and said other information would be provided through the Taiwanese police.

The Thai police has contacted Taiwan’s police agency for additional information. The taxi driver will also be questioned. The police spokesman said he was confident the issue would be clarified within two days.







The police officers on duty at the temporary checkpoint said they stopped the taxi, carrying three male tourists and one female tourist. She did not have a passport and there was a problem in communication. The tourist said she would have her friend send the photo of her passport left at the hotel. No photo was sent and the police let them go after they knew exactly where they stayed.

The officers confirmed they neither extorted money from the tourist nor took them to an alley to demand the money as claimed. (TNA)

































