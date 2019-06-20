Private hospitals briefed on notification of drug prices, medical fees

Bangkok – The Department of Internal Trade invited representatives of 353 private hospitals nationwide to a briefing this week on the public notification of the prices of drugs, medical supplies and medical services provided to patients.

Internal Trade Department Director General Wichai Phochanakit said private hospitals need to notify the public of the prices of drugs, which should not include the hospital room, air-conditioning or pharmacist fees. Some hospitals were reported to charge the prices of drugs 8,000-16,000% higher than average prices. Private hospitals are currently required to submit the buying and selling prices of drugs to the Department of Internal Trade by July 12. The prices will be displayed on the department’s website while a QR Code will be provided for people to check the prices at the private hospitals.