‘Princess’s Cup Thailand 2022’ includes dog fun run, food trucks, flea market until Nov 27

THAILAND EVENT: The Tourism Authority of Thailand would like to invite you all to experience "The Princess's Cup Thailand 2022", an international equestrian competition in Bangkok on 21-27 November, 2022, at 09.00 Hrs. at the Royal Stable Unit of Thailand (BTS Sanam Pao), free of charge. The event includes the exhibitions of Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya through the equestrian competition, awards, and her services.







There is also a variety of activities, such as dog competition (24-27 Nov.), dog fun run (27 Nov.), enjoy food trucks and flea market (25-27 Nov.), and much more.

For more information, please contact TAT Contact Center 1672 Travel Buddy

#PrincessCupThailand2022 #Together_WeAreOne #Bangkok #Thailand


































