Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s conditions stable

The Royal Household Bureau said that the conditions of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati were stable at a certain degree.

On Dec 19, the Royal Household Bureau issued its second statement on the illness of the princess. It quoted royal doctors as reporting that the conditions of the princess were stable at a certain degree and medicine was used to control her pulse.







Examination showed that the princess’s heart did not contract properly and coronary angiogram did not find any abnormality.

The doctors administered medicine and used equipment to support the functions of her heart, lungs and kidneys and would be monitoring her conditions closely, the Royal Household Bureau said.







In its first statement about the princess’s illness, the bureau said that she passed out due to heart problems and was admitted to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital for treatment on Dec 15. (TNA)





























