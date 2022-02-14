Prince of Brunei’s barber in Chonburi receives overwhelming demand

The local barber of the Prince of Brunei who played for the Chonburi Football Club became well-known overnight and was overwhelmed with a long waiting list of customers.

The popularity happened to Theerapat Mangmee, the 28-year-old barber, after he had posted a picture of Bruneian Prince Faiq Jefri Bolkiah’s visit to his barber shop in Muang Chon Buri district for his service. Despite the long queue of customers and his popularity, he confirmed that he would maintain his 250-baht fee for a haircut and 300 baht for a haircut plus a hair wash.







Mr Theerapat said the special interest in his service revived him after COVID-19 had hit his occupation heavily and his barbershop had been very quiet.

The barber said he had cut the hair of many players of the Chonburi FC. Finally, the Prince of Brunei paid a visit for the “SkinFade” hairstyle. Then 8-10 customers showed up daily and started to order the same hairdo with the prince’s, Mr Theerapat said.



The prince is a nephew of Hassanal Bolkiah, the Sultan of Brunei. The winger of the Chonburi FC reportedly had assets worth 15 billion euros or about 600 billion baht, thus dubbed the world’s richest footballer.

Regarding the barber’s post, many viewers praised the prince for his simple living. (TNA)











































