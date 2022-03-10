Prime Minister to fly first commercial flight from Bangkok to Betong on March 14

Thailand’s Prime Minister will fly on the first commercial flight to Betong Airport in Yala province to preside over the airport’s official opening on March 14, 2022.

The Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre (SBPAC) held a meeting via teleconference with related agencies to discuss preparations for the official opening for Betong Airport. According to SBPAC, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha and cabinet ministers will board a commercial flight operated by Nok Air from Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport to Betong Airport, which will be the airport’s first official commercial flight. Participants will take part in the opening ceremony while adhering strictly to Covid-19 prevention measures.



Nok Air will offer commercial flights from Don Mueang Airport to Betong Airport three times each week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

The Betong airport is part of the government’s policy to strengthen the economy and security in the three southern border provinces. Under the government’s regional development plan, the airport will serve as a hub connecting the three provinces of Pattani, Narathiwat, and Yala, boosting transportation, logistics, and tourism in the region. (NNT)

































