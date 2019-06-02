Prime minister to be voted on June 5

Bangkok – Following the royal appointment of a House speaker, deputy House speakers, a Senate speaker and deputy Senate speakers, the election of a new prime minister has been scheduled for June 5.

Newly appointed House Speaker Chuan Leekpai, who is concurrently president of parliament, confirmed that he has assigned the secretary of the House of Representatives to send notes to MPs and senators notifying a joint meeting at parliament to vote for prime minister on Wednesday, June 5. The MPs are scheduled to convene on June 6 at TOT auditorium to set House meeting rules.

Senate Speaker Pornpet commented that he has not given any advice to senators who, he said, are independent and have the individual right to consider whom to vote for prime minister.