Prime Minister has little to say about staying in power

Bangkok (AP) —Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha stayed out of the spotlight Thursday, a day after he skipped a Parliament session in which lawmakers voted to keep him in the job he has held since the military coup in 2014.

He delivered little more than a brief thank you through a spokesman and on his Facebook page, also promising to carry out his duties to the best of his ability.

“He is in a kind of a strongman mold, but now he has to be accountable, more scrutinized, so we can expect him to lose some temper. We can expect him to be flustered, frustrated. But the big question is whether the coalition government will hold,” said Thitinan Pongsudhirak, a professor of political science at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University.

The junta will be dissolved when Prayuth appoints his new Cabinet, and Article 44, which handed him lawmaking powers without the need for approval from anyone, will expire with it, even though the orders enacted under Article 44 will remain in force.

Thitinan expects Prayuth’s will try to stay above the fray and allow military-allied lawmakers to protect him, a strategy other previous unelected military prime ministers employed. He said that may prove a difficult task, given the size and determination of the opposition bloc and the unwieldy nature of his own coalition.

“General Prayuth as head of it all will have a big headache at a minimum, but beyond that, he also will face a kind of scrutiny he hasn’t seen in the last five years that may involve some very sensitive issues,” such as his personal assets, his relatives and associates, Thitinan said.