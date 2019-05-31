Preparations underway for Her Majesty the Queen’s birthday

Bangkok – The Permanent Secretary of the Interior Ministry said activities in honor of Her Majesty the Queen’s birthday next week will be organized from June 1- 10 at city halls, district offices and local administrative organizations throughout the country. City Halls’ fences will be beautifully decorated with images of Her Majesty and yellow and purple cloth and important roads will be festooned with lights. There will be an appropriate venue for personnel and the general public to sign their messages of affection and blessings at city halls and district offices throughout the 10 days.

People nationwide are invited to sign a message of blessings and participate in the activities in honor of Her Majesty the Queen on the date, time and the place mentioned, by wearing polite yellow attire to express loyalty.

Her Majesty the Queen’s birthday takes place on June 3.